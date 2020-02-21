Delhi Should Be Included In Finance Commission, Says Manish Sisodia

Delhi has not been included in the Finance Commission since 2001: Manish Sisodia

Delhi Finance Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday said that Delhi should be included in the Finance Commission so that it gets its share of central taxes.

The comments came soon after his meeting with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

"There was a positive dialogue over issues related to the development of Delhi with the Union Finance Minister. Delhi has not been included in the Finance Commission since 2001 while a Legislature was established here in 1993 only," Mr Sisodia said

"This was a courtesy visit after the Aam Aadmi Party government was formed in Delhi. We need continued support from the Union Finance Minister for the next five years," he added.

Mr Sisodia stated that more funds have been sought for the civic bodies of Delhi so that sanitation workers, teachers and doctors can be paid and the Yamuna can be cleaned.

AAP formed a government in Delhi for the third time recently after it won 62 out of 70 seats in the Delhi Assembly elections held earlier this month.