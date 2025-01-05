Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing a rally in Delhi today accused the AAP of "wasting" the last 10 years. PM Modi claimed that Delhi's development is essential for India's aspirations and only BJP can achieve that. "AAPda is clear to the people of Delhi, so only 'Modi, Modi' resounds here. We won't tolerate AAPda, we will bring change," the Prime Minister said.

The Prime Minister inaugurated the 13-km Delhi section of the Delhi-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) corridor, connecting Sahibabad in Uttar Pradesh to New Ashok Nagar in the national capital. This stretch is part of the larger 55-km Delhi-Meerut RRTS corridor, designed to enhance regional connectivity.

PM Modi also rode the Namo Bharat train from Sahibabad station to New Ashok Nagar station.

"We are in the year 2025. Twenty-five years of the 21st century have passed. That means a quarter of a century has passed. During this time, probably two to three generations of youth in Delhi have grown up. Now the coming 25 years are very important for the future of India, and for the future of Delhi," PM Modi said.

In a swipe at AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal, PM Modi accused the former Delhi chief minister of spending ludicrous sums of money on the official residence of the Chief Minister of Delhi - which the BJP calls 'Sheeshmahal'. Two days ago, PM Modi had claimed that he could have constructed a 'Sheeshmahal' for himself but chose instead to prioritise building homes for the people.

Responding to AAP's accusations that the BJP government at the Centre is impeding AAP's work in the national capital, PM Modi today said, " It is a false allegation that the Centre does not let them work, 'Sheeshmahal' is an example of their lies."

The Delhi Assembly elections are scheduled for this year. Ahead of the polls, PM Modi accused the AAP leadership of pushing the national capital into one crisis after another and claimed their governance was defined by corruption and mismanagement.

"I want to appeal to the people of Delhi to give an opportunity to BJP for the bright future of Delhi, It is BJP which can develop Delhi. Now, we can only hear 'AAPda nahi sahenge, badal ke rahenge' in Delhi. Delhi wants development and the people of Delhi have trust in BJP," PM Modi said.

