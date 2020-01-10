Delhi Elections 2020: AAP's Sanjay Singh Uses 'Gangs Of Wasseypur' Takedown Against Manoj Tiwari

"Tumse Na Ho Paayega," said AAP's Sanjay Singh to Manoj Tiwari (File Photo)

A fight on social media broke out today between Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari and AAP leader Sanjay Singh. It began with Mr Tiwari's claim that his party will give five times more benefits to the people if BJP is voted to power in Delhi.

Responding to Mr Tiwari's tweet, Sanjay Singh used a popular dialogue from the Bollywood movie 'Gangs of Wasseypur-2' and said: "Tumse Na Ho Paayega".

Sanjay Singh also took a dig at Mr Tiwari by retweeting and commenting on an old post by Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala, in which he is seen working without electricity in his office.

"The deputy chief minister of Haryana is working without electricity in his office and Manoj Tiwari is bluffing that they will give 1,000 units free electricity in Delhi. First give electricity in the states ruled by BJP before promising free electricity. 'Tumse Na Ho Paayega'," the AAP leader wrote.

With the announcement of Delhi Assembly elections, the national capital is all set to witness a triangular fight between the BJP, AAP and Congress.

However, political experts feel the real fight is between the BJP and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

The Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP will look to retain power on its claims of the works done in the fields of electricity, water, health, education etc., while the BJP will try to turn the table in the name of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "decisive actions".

The 70-member Delhi Assembly will go to the polls in a single phase on February 8, while the counting of votes will take place on February 11.