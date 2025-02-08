"Confident Of Win": Manish Sisodia's Temple Run Before Delhi Counting

AAP candidate from Jangpura seat, Manish Sisodia, visited the Swami Narayan Temple and offered prayers ahead of the counting of votes of the Delhi assembly elections. Mr Sisodia, 53, is confident of an AAP hat-trick in the national capital despite several exit polls indicating a BJP comeback.

"We are confident that the (AAP) government will be formed. We have to do a lot more work for Delhi and the education of children," Mr Sisodia said.

The AAP first came to power in Delhi in 2013, winning 28 seats, but the government lasted just 49 days. In the 2015 elections, the party won a record 67 seats. In the 2020 polls, AAP won 62 seats.

VIDEO | Delhi Assembly elections 2025: AAP candidate from Jangpura seat, Manish Sisodia (@msisodia), visits Swami Narayan Temple and offers prayers ahead of vote counting. #DelhiElectionResults #DelhiElectionResultsWithPTI



(Full video available on PTI Videos -… pic.twitter.com/N1zyzi54Fs — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 8, 2025

Exit polls of the 2025 Delhi elections show the BJP may have a good chance of coming to power in the national capital, after 10 years of Arvind Kejriwal's AAP ruling the city.

Chanakya Strategies forecast AAP would get 25-28 seats, while the BJP would get 39-44 and the Congress up to three seats. DV Research predicted the AAP would win 26-34, BJP 36-44 and the Congress 0.

The ruling AAP is eyeing a fourth straight win, while the BJP is looking for a comeback after 1998 while the Congress is struggling to reclaim its legacy.

The turnout in the 2020 Delhi assembly election stood at 62.82 per cent, 4.65 per cent lower than 67.47 per cent in 2015.