"AAP Had No Vision": BJP MP Says Delhi Election Result 'Not Surprising'

As the BJP is set for a big win in Delhi, party MP Kamaljeet Sherawat on Saturday said the result is "not surprising" and slammed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for its "poor" work in the last 12 years. According to the MP, the people of Delhi have been longing for basic facilities.

"The numbers are not surprising. AAP failed Delhi over development and social welfare. AAP had no vision for the national capital," Ms Sherawat told NDTV.

The BJP MP accused former Delhi Chief Minister and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal of stopping Prime Minister Narendra Modi from bringing development to Delhi.

"When PM Modi introduced the Ayushman Bharat scheme (a move to bring comprehensive need-based health care service), he gave cards to everyone. But Arvind Kejriwal did not allow this in Delhi. He did not do anything on his own...But if PM Modi was trying to do something for the people of Delhi, he stopped him too," she said.

Ms Sherawat said the BJP was confident of a big win in Delhi.

"People of Delhi want development, social welfare. This was expected. A big change is needed...I want to tell the people of Delhi that the BJP will bring changes within the next six months. You will feel proud of voting for us...It's our commitment," she added.

According to initial trends, the BJP is leading in 41 seats, while the AAP is leading in 29 seats. Congress is not leading on any seats.

The counting of votes for the Delhi assembly election began at 8 am across all 70 constituencies.