11 Candidates File Plea In High Court To Contest Election From New Delhi

The bench also asked the Chief Electoral Officer to file the reply on the plea. (Representational)

Delhi High Court on Monday asked the centre, Election Commission of India and Delhi government to file a response on a plea of 11 people seeking to file nomination papers from New Delhi assembly constituency, from where Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is contesting elections.

The court will hear the matter on February 6.

A division bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice C Harishankar also asked the Chief Electoral Officer and returning officer of Jamnagar House to file the reply on the plea.

Advocate Viplav Sharma, appearing for 11 petitioners, argued that the respondents "illegally arbitrary and malafidely" deprived the petitioners and many others to file their nomination.

Mr Sharma said that the 11 appellants "were not questioning the elections but wanted to participate in the elections."

The candidates alleged that the officials deputed at Jam Nagar Election Office facilitated Mr Kejriwal to walk inside the election evading the queue.

They have requested the court to issue a direction to poll panel to give them the shortest possible reasonable time to file their nomination papers again.