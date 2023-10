The earthquake struck at around 4:08 pm, said the National Centre for Seismology.

Delhi and its neighbouring cities were jolted on Sunday afternoon when a 3.1 magnitude earthquake struck Faridabad in Haryana.

The earthquake struck at around 4:08 pm, said the National Centre for Seismology. It said the epicentre for the quake was nine kilometres east of Faridabad and 30 kilometres southeast of Delhi.

Videos showed terrified residents fleeing their homes.