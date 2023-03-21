"Ran Down 11 Flights As Building Shook": People Rush Out Of Homes After Delhi Quake

Local media in Pakistan also reported shocks in Islamabad, Lahore and Peshawar.

A massive 6.5 magnitude earthquake which was felt across north India and neighbnouring Pakistan on Tuesday evening sent residents of several Indian cities including Delhi rushing out of their homes.

The tremors lasted at least 30 seconds with reports pinning the epicentre in the Hindu Kush region in Afghanistan. The epicenter was 40 kilometers south-southeast of the Afghan town of Jurm, near the borders with Pakistan and Tajikistan.

People across Delhi and Noida rushed out of their homes at around 10 pm onto the street, with some carrying their children wrapped in blankets. Ghaziabad residents were also seen on the streets

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: People rush out of their houses in Vasundhara, Ghaziabad as strong earthquake tremors felt in several parts of north India. pic.twitter.com/wg4MWB0QdX — ANI (@ANI) March 21, 2023

Twitter users shared videos of ceiling fans and light fixtures shaking during the massive quake. Eye-witnesses have also claimed to have felt the earthquake in states such as Kashmir and Jaipur.

VIDEO | People rush out of their houses in Delhi-NCR as earthquake felt in north India. pic.twitter.com/qfxYolZhy2 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 21, 2023

Strong tremors were felt across the capital and people waited out the quake on the streets. A student of Delhi University shared a video on Twitter showing many students outside their hostels in North Campus.

A Twitter user from Gurugram said that she ran down "11 flights of stairs" as the building shook. In the video that the user shared, several people can be seen in a park below a high-rise apartment.

Insanely scary #earthquake at Delhi, running down 11 floors while the building swung. #Gurgaonpic.twitter.com/cugvMduQgQ — Aparajita Bahadur (@foot_loose_apra) March 21, 2023

Local media in Pakistan also reported shocks in Islamabad, Lahore and Peshawar. The National Centre for Seismology also reported a shallow 4.4 magnitude earthquake in Afghanistan earlier today.