Earthquake: Many people came to open spaces in residential buildings as tremors were felt for a while.

Strong tremors, lasting for several seconds, were felt in several north Indian states late on Tuesday after a 6.5 magnitude earthquake struck the Hindu Kush region in Afghanistan this evening.

Videos shared on social media show people gathered on the streets and people reported objects falling inside their homes.

No deaths or injuries were immediately reported.