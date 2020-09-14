'In Self-Isolation': Manish Sisodia After Testing Covid Positive

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who is among those leading the national capital's fight against the coronavirus pandemic, tested positive for the deadly virus on Monday. The leader confirmed his infection in a tweet and said he was in isolation to prevent transmission of the illness.

"After suffering from mild fever, I took a coronavirus test and turned out to be positive. I have isolated myself. I don't have a fever or any other problem as of now, I am absolutely fine. With your prayers, I am sure I will return to work after regaining my health," he tweeted in Hindi.