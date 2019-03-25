Delhi Court Summons Gautam Khaitan On May 4 In Money-Laundering Case

The central probe agency also alleged that Khaitan has been a beneficiary of Rs 850 crore slush funds

A Delhi court on Monday summoned lawyer Gautam Khaitan, an accused in the Rs. 3,600 crore VVIP choppers scam case, his wife Ritu and two firms as accused, taking cognisance of a charge sheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case.

The ED earlier in the day had filed a chargesheet against them for possession of alleged stash and illegal bank accounts abroad.

Special Judge Arvind Kumar summoned the four accused, including Windsor Holding Group Ltd and Ismax International Ltd, for May 4 in the case.

The central probe agency also alleged that Khaitan has been a beneficiary of Rs 850 crore slush funds generated out of defence deals.

"Khaitan held beneficial interest/ownership in foreign assets, company and accounts and he did not disclose the same in his return of income filed before Income-Tax department authorities for assessment year 2009-11 to 2019-20," the ED said in a statement.

Analyzing his foreign bank accounts, it was revealed that about Rs 850 crore in foreign currencies were received from suspected accounts and Khaitan had created firms which are under his control to launder funds "related to criminal activities such as kickbacks of defence deals".

Khaitan, who is currently in judicial custody in Tihar jail, will be produced before the court.

He was arrested on January 25, a week after the Income Tax (I-T) Department raided his offices and other properties in Delhi and the National Capital Region.

The 12,500 pages charge sheet including annexures, filed through ED's special public prosecutors D P Singh and N K Matta, mentions that Khaitan allegedly held six bank accounts abroad - Dubai, Mauritius, Singapore, Tunisia, Switzerland, the UK - and India, to which around Rs 5,000 crore has been credited but its source is unaccounted for.

Mr Matta further said that there are 33 prosecution witnesses named in the charge sheet.

The court had earlier allowed the I-T department to interrogate Khaitan, an accused in the AgustaWestland scam, in Tihar jail.

The court on March 12 dismissed his bail plea of in the black money and money laundering case.

The fresh criminal case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) was filed by the ED against Khaitan and his properties in Delhi, Haryana and Uttarakhand have been provisionally attached under the PMLA.

(With inputs from PTI and IANS)

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.