Chargesheet Filed Against Gautam Khaitan In Money-Laundering Case

The fresh criminal case has been filed under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. (File)

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday filed a chargesheet against lawyer Gautam Khaitan before a Delhi court in a separate case of money laundering and alleged possession of black money.

The agency filed chargesheet before Special Judge Arvind Kumar and said there are four accused named, including Khaitan and his wife Ritu Khaitan.

The fresh criminal case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) was filed on the basis of a case lodged by the Income Tax Department against Gautam Khaitan under section 51 of the Black Money (Undisclosed Foreign Income and Assets) and Imposition of Tax Act, 2015.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.