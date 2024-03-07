Arvind Kejriwal Summoned By Court After Probe Agency Files Fresh Complaint

In the latest development in the drama surrounding the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) summons to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his refusal to appear before it, a Delhi court has asked the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader to appear in court on March 16.

The fresh summons comes after the central agency, which wants to question Mr Kejriwal in connection with the Delhi excise policy case, told the court that the Chief Minister had skipped multiple summons issued under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

Mr Kejriwal has skipped as many as eight summonses issued by the ED. He has accused the Narendra Modi government of using central agencies such as ED to target Opposition leaders.

The last summons by the agency was issued late in February and set March 4 as the date of questioning. The AAP leader skipped the summons, calling it "illegal", but said he was ready to appear before the agency through video-conferencing. The central agency, however, insisted on a physical appearance and said there is no provision for questioning via video-conferencing.

The ED has earlier arrested two top AAP leaders, Delhi's former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, in the money laundering case relating to Delhi's now-scrapped excise policy.

Mr Kejriwal's name has been mentioned multiple times in charge sheets filed by the ED. The agency has said that the accused in the case were in touch with the Chief Minister during the preparation of the excise policy.