Delhi Court Acquits Arvind Kejriwal In Defamation Case Filed By BJP MP

A Delhi court on Wednesday acquitted Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a criminal defamation complaint filed by BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri in 2016.

The complaint was filed against him by Ramesh Bidhuri, Member of Parliament from South Delhi parliamentary constituency, under section 500 (defamation) of the Indian Penal Code.

Mr Bidhuri had alleged that Arvind Kejriwal had defamed him during an interview to a news channel.



