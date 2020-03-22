Delhi Lockdown: Here's What's Still Open

Delhi coronavirus lockdown: DTC will deploy 25 per cent to carry people in essential services

The Delhi government has ordered all businesses to pull down their shutters and private transport operators to stay off the roads in a full lockdown of the national capital amid the coronavirus pandemic. The borders will be sealed and only those people who are in a list of what is considered "essential services" will be allowed to move freely.

"For preventive measures to contain spread of covid-19 outbreak, directions have been issued for lockdown in the whole territorial jurisdiction of NCT of Delhi from 0600 hrs on Monday 23rd March 2020 to midnight 31st March 2020," Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal tweeted on Sunday.

The Delhi Metro will remain shut till March 31. All kinds of transport such as private buses, taxis, autorickshaws, rickshaws and e-rickshaws other than Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) buses will run. The DTC fleet that is deployed on the roads, however, will be only 25 per cent of its full capacity to ferry people who are working in services considered essential.

Those who are engaged in essential services are allowed to use their private vehicles.

All the services and businesses that are considered essential and which will remain open are:

Offices charged with law and order and magisterial duties

Police

Health

Fire

Prisons

Fair price shops (public distribution system)

Electricity

Water

Municipal services

Activities related to functioning of legislative assembly of Delhi

Pay and accounts office (only for salary/wages/contingent/health and essential services related expenditure)

Print and electronic media

Cashier/teller operations of banks (including ATMs)

Telecom, internet and postal services

E-commerce of all essential goods including food, pharmaceutical and medical equipment

Food items, groceries (fruit/vegetables/milk/bakery items, meat, fish, etc)

Milk plants

General provision stores

Takeaway/home delivery in restaurants

Chemists and pharmacies

Petrol pumps, LPG/oil agencies (including their godown and transportation-related activities)

Animal fodder

Manufacturing, processing, transportation, distribution, storage, trade/commerce and logistics related to all the above services/establishments and commodities required for delivery of these above services

Any other essential service/establishment that may be exempted by the government

The government has said it will ensure essential items are available across Delhi and has asked people to guard against panic-buying.

"Extraordinary times require extraordinary measures," Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Sunday. "We have been fortunate. In our country, the virus came late. We had the advantage of watching and learning from the experiences of Italy and China. But if we still cannot take the right step at the right time, we would never forgive ourselves," he added.