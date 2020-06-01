Delhi Coronavirus Cases Cross 20,000-Mark, 990 New Cases In 24 Hours

Delhi reported 990 fresh coronavirus cases on Monday, crossing the 20,000-mark. 12 people died of COVID-19 in 24 hours, while 38 unreported deaths were also detected, taking the total of fatalities to 523, government data said. With 20,834 cases, the national capital is third on the list of worst-affected states after Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu.

In the last 24 hours, 268 people were cured which took total recoveries in Delhi to 8,746. The national capital has 11,565 active cases as of now.

The national capital recorded its highest daily rise of 1,295 cases on Sunday.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who had been demanding easing of the coronavirus lockdown, today announced that barber shops and salons will reopen in the national capital. Malls, restaurants and places of worship will not be allowed, he said, days after the centre allowed their reopening from June 8.

Delhi has sealed its borders for a week amid a worrying surge in COVID-19 cases, Mr Kejriwal said, adding that only those people providing essential services and holding government-approved e-passes will be allowed to cross. Government employees holding valid ID cards will also be allowed to cross.

Mr Kejriwal explained that the borders were being shut temporarily to allow hospitals and medical institutions in the city time to get a handle on the increase in coronavirus cases. He also stressed that while the spike in numbers was disturbing, it should not lead to panic.

"Delhi borders are to be sealed for the next week. Essential services are exempted. We will take a decision again in one week to open borders after seeking suggestions from citizens," he said.