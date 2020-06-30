Cloudy Sky, Light Rain Keep Mercury Below 40 Degree Celsius In Delhi

Delhi: A fresh bout of rain is expected over the weekend (File)

A partly cloudy sky and light rain in isolated areas kept the mercury in check in the national capital on Tuesday.

However, humidity levels shot up to 91 per cent, causing inconvenience to the residents.

A fresh bout of rain is expected over the weekend, according to the India Meteorological Department's forecast.

The Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative figures for the city, recorded a maximum of 37.5 degrees Celsius, as against 40.7 degrees Celsius on Monday.

Most places recorded their maximum temperatures between 36 degrees Celsius and 40 degrees Celsius.

The Met department said the city has recorded 3.2 mm rainfall since 8.30 pm on Monday.

On Monday evening, a squall with winds gusting up to 68 kilometers per hour hit the city, uprooting a number of trees across the national capital.

