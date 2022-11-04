Delhi Civic Body Polls On December 4, Results On December 7

Model code of conduct has been imposed from today itself.

Delhi civic body polls (MCD) will be held on December 4, and the results will be announced on December 7, the state election commission announced today.

The notification will be out on November 7, with November 14 as the last day to file nominations, state Election Commissioner Dr Vijay Dev said, adding that the Model Code of Conduct has been imposed from today itself.

250 wards of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi have been earmarked. 42 of these are reserved for candidates from the Schedule Caste. 50% of seats are reserved for women.

As of January 1, 2022, there were a little over 1.46 crore voters in Delhi.

Voting will be done by Electronic Voting Machines like last time, and loudspeakers will be banned from 10 pm to 6 am.

The cap on candidate expenditure on campaigns has been increased from Rs 5.75 lakh to Rs 8 lakh.

Earlier today, Union Minister Piyush Goyal and BJP's Delhi unit chief Adesh Gupta inaugurated the party's MCD election office with a 'yagna'. The BJP, which has governed the civic bodies since 2007, is pitted against a resurgent Aam Aadmi Party and the Congress.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had late last month said people of the city would reject the BJP in the upcoming municipal polls and give a chance to the Aam Aadmi Party to clean up the national capital. Speaking at a media briefing, Mr Kejriwal challenged the BJP to "show one good work" it had done during the last 15 years that it had controlled the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

Earlier this year, the Centre unified the city's three municipal corporations under the Municipal Corporation of Delhi and reduced the total number of wards to 250 from 272.