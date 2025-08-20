"Should Be Ashamed": BJP On AAP MLA's Shocker After Attack On Rekha Gupta

Hours after Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta was attacked during a public hearing at her residence, an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislator has claimed that the Chief Minister engineered the attack and called it a "drama" to evade questions on key civic issues. The BJP has attacked AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal, questioning if this is the party's official stand.

Anil Jha, MLA from Kirari and Deputy Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, told the media that "no attack happened". "No attack happened. I have known her for a long time now. This is a story, and she got a man to perform this drama," he said.

Mr Jha said that when Ms Gupta was the president of the Delhi University Students' Union, he was the vice-president. "We were at a protest. She asked me to light a match and burn some of her hair so that she could show how she was attacked. This was no attack but a drama. The whole drama company is lying," he said.

Responding to the shocking remark, BJP leader and Moti Nagar MLA Harish Khurana said, "All political parties have condemned this attack on the Chief Minister. Arvind Kejriwal ji, you are condemning the attack, but an AAP MLA is calling it a drama. Is this the party's official stand? Your party has expertise in such drama. You should be ashamed."

Earlier, BJP leaders alleged a political conspiracy behind the attack. AAP has hit back by referring to attacks on former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and accused Delhi Police of planting news reports about why the attacker was angry.

Chief Minister Gupta has suffered injuries to her hand and head after a man attacked her during a public hearing about citizens' problems. The attacker has been identified as Rajesh Sakriya, originally from Rajkot in Gujarat. Sources said the attacker first slapped the Chief Minister and then pushed her. He then pulled her hair before the Chief Minister's security overpowered him.

The Chief Minister's Office has described the attack as "premeditated". "CCTV footage has revealed that the attacker had begun preparations for the assault at least 24 hours in advance. The footage shows the attacker conducting a recce of the CM's residence, recording videos there, and attempting a premeditated attack. This video has been handed over to the police, and a thorough investigation is underway," it has said.

The attacker has been charged with an attempt to murder, among other charges.

Top AAP leaders Arvind Kejriwal and Atishi have condemned the incident. Delhi minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said her rivals cannot tolerate the Chief Minister's work on the ground, indicating that the attack was due to political reasons. Former minister and AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj hit back, "Whenever someone attacked Arvind Kejriwal ji, within no time, the talented officers of Delhi Police would plant news in the media on why the attacker was "angry" with Kejriwal. Now that the government and Chief Minister have changed, the talented police officers are in a dilemma."