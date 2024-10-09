Atishi Evicted From Delhi Chief Minister's House? AAP vs Centre Again

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi has been evicted from her official residence two days after she moved there, the Aam Aadmi Party claimed today. Indicating the start of a new face-off between the AAP and Centre, the Delhi Chief Minister's Office claimed Lt Governor Vinai Saxena "forcibly removed" Atishi's belongings from the official home "at the behest of the BJP".

The office of the Lt Governor is yet to react to the allegations of the Delhi Chief Minister's Office.

"For the first time in the history of the country, the Chief Minister's residence was vacated. At the behest of the BJP, the Lt Governor forcibly removed Chief Minister Atishi's belongings from the Chief Minister residence," the Chief Minister Office or CMO alleged.

Visuals showed several cartons and luggage being taken out of the official residence.

A double lock has been put on the residence, sources said, adding proper paperwork was not submitted to the Public Works Department (PWD) regarding the handover of the keys.

The bungalow has sparked yet another clash between the AAP and the BJP with both parties coming out with alleged documents to support their case.

Atishi shifted to bungalow number 6 on Flagstaff Road in north Delhi's Civil Lines on Monday, days after her predecessor Arvind Kejriwal - who occupied the home for more than nine years - vacated it.

Hours later, the BJP claimed that the bungalow was yet to be handed over to the PWD for fresh allocation.

Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta, sharing a purported PWD letter dated October 6, alleged that Mr Kejriwal "did not vacate his bungalow" and that most of his belongings are still there.

The letter, addressed to the special secretary of the Chief Minister's Office, said, "It is brought to your attention that the keys of the house at 6, Flag Staff Road handed over to PWD were taken back after some time and are yet to be handed over to PWD to complete the process of handing over".

The AAP, meanwhile, has accused the BJP of trying to "usurp" the Bungalow. AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh alleged that the bungalow was "yet to be allotted", claiming the BJP was spreading "lies" on the issue despite documentary proof of Mr Kejriwal vacating the bungalow.

The BJP also accused the Chief Minister of "illegally" occupying the official residence as she was "already allotted AB-17 bungalow on Mathura Road".

Atishi was allotted the AB-17 residence last year after she was appointed a minister in the Arvind Kejriwal government.

AAP national convenor Kejriwal resigned as chief minister in September and vacated the Flagstaff Road bungalow in Civil Lines last Friday.

His new address is 5, Ferozeshah Road near Mandi House, which was allotted to AAP Rajya Sabha MP from Punjab Ashok Mittal.