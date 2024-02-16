Arvind Kejriwal's Trust Vote Move After Enforcement Directorate Summons

Mr Kejriwal alleged the BJP was trying to carry out another 'Operation Lotus'.

In a show of strength amid speculation of his arrest, which has ramped up following the sixth summons issued to him on Wednesday in connection with the alleged liquor policy scam, Delhi Chief Minister and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal moved a trust vote in the Assembly today. Discussions on the motion will be held tomorrow.

Moving the vote of confidence motion in the Assembly, Mr Kejriwal said two AAP MLAs told him that they were approached by members of the BJP who claimed that the Delhi chief minister would be arrested soon.

"The MLAs were told that 21 AAP legislators have agreed to leave the party and more are in touch with the BJP. They offered the MLAs Rs 25 crore to join the BJP. The MLAs told me they did not accept. When we spoke to other MLAs, we found that they had not contacted 21, but seven. They were trying to carry out another Operation Lotus," Mr Kejriwal said.

"So it is clear that the alleged liquor policy scam is not a scam at all but an attempt to break our party and topple the government by filing false cases like they have in other states. Their aim is not to carry out an investigation but to arrest our leaders - and they have already arrested some - in the guise of the liquor policy case. Their aim is to topple the government because they know they can never win elections in Delhi," the AAP chief claimed.

Claiming that the BJP wanted to form its own government in Delhi by doing so, the chief minister said, “By god's grace and thanks to people's faith in us, they were unsuccessful. So, to see for ourselves and show the people that not one of our MLAs defected and all of them are with us, I am presenting a motion of confidence.”