Delhi Carpenter Calls Up Police, Threatens To Target PM Modi And Amit Shah

The man also threatened to kill Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. (Representational)

The Delhi Police is on the lookout for a man who rang up the police control room twice on Wednesday and threatened to kill Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, officials said.

According to the police, the caller has been identified as Sudheer Sharma, a carpenter. The accused's son has claimed that he is an alcoholic.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer) Harendra Singh said a PCR call was received at 10:46 am on Wednesday and the caller threatened to kill the Bihar Chief Minister if he was not given Rs 10 crore.

The location of the caller was traced to the Nangloi area, he said.

The caller rang up again at 10:54 am, this time threatening to kill Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah if not given Rs 2 crore, the DCP said, adding the location was under the Paschim Vihar (East) police station.

The SHO of Paschim Vihar (East) police station and four other personnel were tasked with tracing the accused who was later identified as Sudheer Sharma, a resident of Madipur, Singh said.

The man was not in the house and his son Ankit told the police that his father is a carpenter and an alcoholic. He added that his father had been drinking since early morning on Wednesday, police said.

"When Ankit was asked to talk to him over the phone, the accused responded in a very incoherent manner. Our team is trying to trace the person," the DCP said, adding further investigation was underway.

