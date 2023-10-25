Delhi Minister Atishi Allocated Water Department, Saurabh Bharadwaj Gets Tourism

Atishi is holding the highest number of portfolios among all Delhi ministers (File)

In a minor reshuffle, Delhi government minister Atishi was allocated the Water Department in place of minister Saurabh Bharadwaj. Tourism, Art and Culture department will now be looked after by Mr Bharadwaj in place of Atishi.

Atishi is holding the highest number of portfolios (13) among all Delhi ministers. She also has the distinction of being the only woman minister in the Delhi Cabinet.

Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj were inducted into the Arvind Kejriwal-led Cabinet following the resignation of Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain after their arrest in connection with the Delhi liquor policy scam.

When Atishi was given the portfolios of Finance, revenue and PWD, the BJP alleged that Sisodia had "pressured" Kejriwal into giving "lucrative portfolios to his protege.

