Businessman Arrested For Cheating Woman Of Rs 7 Crore Using Fake Receipts

The accused made initial payments through telegraphic transfer, police said. (Representational)

A businessman was arrested for allegedly cheating a woman of Rs 7 crore by issuing her fake payment receipts after placing bulk orders for rice containers, police said on Wednesday.

Sandeep Tilwani who kept changing his locations was arrested from Hyderabad on April 16, they said.

A complaint was filed by a director of a logistics services at Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing alleging that Tilwani, who is also engaged in logistic and freight forwarding services, ordered 74 bookings of 640 rice containers to the woman's company for transportation to the tune of Rs 11.2 crore, police said.

To gain her confidence, he made initial payments to the company through telegraphic transfer. But he defaulted on payments later, they said.

The woman also alleged that Tilwani again requested her to release the remaining bill of ladings (receipt for shipped goods) and assured her by sending a copy of telegraphic transfer as proof of payment. Believing these receipts to be authentic, she released the remaining bill of ladings. However, he did not pay her the due payment, police said.

Later she got to know that Tilwani, by showing fake telegraphic transfers, succeeded in releasing bill of ladings from her, causing wrongful loss to her to the tune of Rs 7 crore, they said quoting the complainant.

Chhaya Sharma, Joint Commissioner of Police (Economic Offences Wing), said during investigation, documents including bank account details, copy of fake telegraphic transfers, copy of bill of ladings etc were obtained from the woman.

WhatsApp chats between the accused and the victim as well as other employees of the complainant's company were also analysed, she said.

“When interrogated, Tilwani disclosed that he got his identity cards, PAN cards issued on a different name to hide his real identity. He also changed his date of birth on the identity cards and was now planning to leave India with his new passport," the DCP said.