Why Farmers Are Marching To Delhi Tomorrow: Key Points

Besides a legal guarantee for MSP, the farmers are also demanding implementation of the Swaminathan Commission's recommendations, pensions for farmers and farm labourers, farm debt waiver, withdrawal of police cases and "justice" for victims of the Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

Intelligence inputs say as many as 20,000 farmers with tractors may try to enter Delhi day after tomorrow. The cops have also factored in that farmers may use cars, two-wheelers, Metro or buses to hoodwink police.

Security has been intensified along the Singhu, Ghazipur and Tikri borders to stop farmers' mega protest in Delhi tomorrow. Large gatherings have also been banned in Delhi till March 12.

Elaborate arrangements have been made to seal the Punjab-Haryana borders in Ambala, Jind, and Fatehabad districts. The Haryana government has also ordered the suspension of mobile internet services and bulk SMS in seven districts - Ambala, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Jind, Hisar, Fatehabad and Sirsa.