BJP MP Manoj Tiwari Proposes Lowering Juvenile Age To 14

Delhi BJP MP Manoj Tiwari said he will propose reducing the juvenile age under the Juvenile Justice Act 2015, to 14 for prosecution against heinous crimes. He plans to propose it by introducing a Private Member's bill in the Lok Sabha.

He said, "Children up to the age of 17 are considered juveniles, and our law for them is the Juvenile Justice Act 2015. But I am continuously seeing, even in the Nirbhaya's case, and after this case in Lok Sabha and even in other countries, with even one survey that shows that 15 to 17-year-olds are getting involved in heinous crimes. We propose to lower the juvenile age to 14 years because I know of such examples in which a child was responsible for three murders."

He continued, "He went to the correction centre, came back and still murdered. This definitely needs to be taken into consideration. And after a lot of thinking, I am gonna introduce this issue through a Private Member's Bill. I always search for very important issues for my private bills, and this is one of them. We don't want criminals to be able to get away with heinous crimes just because they're fifteen, sixteen, or seventeen years old. So, I am proposing that the age be reduced to fourteen"

In November, in Gurugram, a 17-year-old student allegedly shot his schoolmate using his father's licensed pistol. The accused student, along with his friend, both juveniles involved in the attack, were detained by police within hours of the crime.

In October, Delhi Police arrested 3 Juveniles, wanted in an attempted murder case in Delhi's Patel Nagar. The incident took place on October 10, when a local gang member attacked another rival gang member with a knife. Due to this attack, the injured sustained serious injuries, according to an official.

According to the Police, on October 10, information was received at the Police Station, Patel Nagar, regarding an assault incident at Sharda Electrical, Baljeet Nagar. Immediately, the Investigating Officer, along with staff, reached the spot and found that a fight had taken place between a group of boys, during which one person was attacked with a knife. The injured person was shifted to the hospital, where he was declared unfit to make a statement.

