Sunny Leone And Mia Khalifa Have Dishes Named After Them At This Delhi Restaurant

India is a land of diverse cuisines and the nomenclature of dishes in different parts of the country often makes for a subject of interesting conversation or study. And now, the names of some of the dishes served in a restaurant in Delhi have generated quite the buzz on social media. The dishes on the menu at the local eatery have caught the attention of people on the Internet as they have been named after former adult film actresses Sunny Leone and Mia Khalifa. The restaurant in Delhi named Veer Ji Malai Chaap Wale features the dishes "Sunny Leone Chaap" and "Mia Khalifa Chaap" on its menu.

In addition to this, the eatery also serves the "Baby Doll Chaap", inspired by a song featuring Sunny Leone from the film Ragini MMS 2. Sunny Leone is presently working as an actress in Indian films as well as a host on reality shows such as Spiltsvilla.

The names on the menu created a buzz on social media platforms after a photo of the eatery was shared on Twitter on Saturday by Vijay Shekhar Sharma, founder and chief executive officer of the financial technology company Paytm. The image shows the display board of the restaurant flaunting the aforementioned names. Along with the photo, Mr Sharma wrote, "Seriously!"

While some users left comments vouching for the quality of food served at the eatery, others were quick to point out that the act of naming dishes after women was derogatory. Sharing the image one user wrote, "Disgusting."

Another user pointed out that the choice of names was a bad marketing tool as well.

very bad marketing for long term retention. https://t.co/E9PdNW57V4 — Ramneek Kashyap (@RamneekKashyap1) June 26, 2021

Dont know what's more offensive-the chaap names, or that Zomato makes employees wear T Shirts with ‘Dal Makhani is better with Zomato' written on them???? https://t.co/2N8OBIC5rn — shinjini kumar (@shinjini9) June 27, 2021

I have been ordering from here. They are a vegetarian's delight. — Homemaker Guy (@homemakerguy) June 26, 2021

This is not the first time celebrities have had dishes named after them. For instance, Mallika Sherawat became the first Indian actress to have a milkshake named after her, joining the likes of Hollywood stars Kim Kardashian, Miley Cyrus, David Beckham, and Paris Hilton. Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone, too, has a restaurant in Austin, Texas which serves a dosa dish named after her. Similarly, Telugu actor-politician Chiranjeevi has a dosa named after him at a Hyderabad restaurant.

