Delhi Assembly Sees Multiple Adjournments Over Protests By AAP, BJP MLAs

House proceedings could commence only at 11.30 am in view of the protest by the AAP.

The Delhi Assembly today saw multiple adjournments over protests by BJP legislators against alleged "anti-farmer" policies of the Arvind Kejriwal government.

The opposition MLAs carried miniature ploughs as a mark of protest on the assembly premises.

"The government does not give enough compensation for land acquisition or a subsidy on agricultural equipment... No hospitals and colleges were constructed or sewer lines laid in the villages of Delhi during the eight years of the AAP government," Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri alleged.

He said if the government runs away from a discussion on farmers' issues in the House, BJP MLAs would stage a dharna outside the chief minister's chamber in the Assembly.

Meanwhile, ruling AAP MLAs staged a protest near Mahatma Gandhi's statue on the assembly premises against Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena and top Delhi government officers, including the chief secretary, for allegedly impeding the work of the city government.

Inside the House, the AAP MLAs protested against the LG over "alleged" interference in the government's work and trooped into the Well of the House, prompting the Speaker to adjourn till 12.15 pm.

After the House reconvened, BJP MLAs entered the Well carrying posters and raising slogans against Kejriwal over alleged anti-farmer policies.

As they did not heed the speaker's request to take their seats, he adjourned the house till 12:30 pm and again till 12:45 pm.

