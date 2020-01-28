Delhi Assembly Elections: Over 100 BJP MPs, Leaders To Reach Out To South Indian Voters In Delhi

Delhi has a 70-member assembly. Counting of votes will take place on February 11.(Representational)

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which is making special efforts to reach out to voters from southern states, has drawn up plans for the purpose and has assigned responsibilities to its MPs from these states to support the voters.

There are an estimated 12 lakh voters hailing from the southern states in the national capital which will go to the polls on February 8.

The party has asked its 42 MPs from the southern states and 100 top leaders to hold six programmes daily in the areas dominated by people from the southern region.

The leaders have been told to lay thrust on personal contact. Union Home Minister Amit Shah is learnt to have conveyed that there should not be more than 75 people in a programme so that the party is able to convey its message properly.

Programmes will be also be held at the residences of union ministers from South India.

Sources said Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi, who hails from Karnataka, would host programmes people from his state.

People from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana will be invited at the residence of Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy and those from Kerala at the residence of Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan.

Apart from this, an intellectual meet of associations based in South India will be organised.

BJP general secretary Muralidhar Rao and secretary Y Satya Kumar will handle the responsibility of these programmes.

Delhi has a 70-member assembly. Counting of votes will take place on February 11.