Delhi Assembly Elections: Congress Manifesto Out, Focus On Unemployment Allowance, Cashback Schemes

DPCC President along with others releases Congress manifesto for the Delhi Assembly elections

The Congress on Sunday released its manifesto for Delhi polls, promising to implement an unemployment allowance of Rs 5,000-7,500 per month and cashback schemes for water and power consumers if voted to power.

Presenting the manifesto, Delhi Congress chief Subhash Chopra said the party will provide free power up to 300 unit per month.

The manifesto also committed to spending 25 per cent budget each year on fighting pollution and improving transport facilities.

An unemployment allowance of Rs 5,000 for graduates and Rs 7,500 for postgraduates per month will be provided under the Yuva Swabhiman Yojna, he said.

Congress will launch flagship cashback schemes for power and water supply to benefit consumers in saving these resources. The party, if voted to power, will open 100 Indira Canteens to provide subsidised meals at Rs 15, Chopra said.

Congress will challenge the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in the Supreme Court and demand the Centre to withdraw the law. The party will also not implement the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the existing form of the National Population Register (NPR), if voted to power in Delhi.