"I Am <i>Baniya</i>, Will Arrange Money For All Schemes": Arvind Kejriwal

With less than 10 days to go for the Delhi polls, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal underlined his caste during public rallies on Monday, telling voters he is a "Baniya" and knows how to arrange money for welfare scheme he has promised.

The former chief minister addressed public meetings at Palam, Matiala and Bijwasan. During his meetings, he talked about his party's governance model, Jat reservation and responded to questions and criticism about the welfare schemes including free electricity, water, education and healthcare.

"They ask where the money will come from. I am a Baniya. I know how to manage resources. You do not need to worry. I know the maths and I will arrange it (the money)," he told the 'Jan Sabha' in the Palam constituency.

He contrasted his party's approach with that of the BJP. "The AAP is the party for common people, whereas the BJP is a party for rich people," he claimed.

The AAP has fielded Joginder Solanki from Palam against the BJP's Kuldeep Solanki and Congress' Mange Ram Solanki.

Mr Kejriwal alleged the BJP intends to halt the AAP's welfare schemes if it comes to power. "The BJP has said it will close free facilities like government schools, electricity, and bus rides. It is up to you to decide whether you want the AAP, which builds schools, or the BJP, which shuts them," he said.

Highlighting the AAP's governance model, Mr Kejriwal claimed the party provides direct benefits to the public worth Rs 25,000 per month for each household in Delhi, whereas the BJP writes off loans for its "rich friends" using public fund.

Mr Kejriwal also addressed gatherings in Matiala and Bijwasan constituencies. In Matiala, where the AAP's Sumesh Shokeen is contesting, Mr Kejriwal reiterated his claims that the BJP will end free electricity and free bus rides for women.

Delhi assembly elections are scheduled for February 5, with results to be announced on February 8. The AAP is seeking a third consecutive term, while the BJP hopes to regain power in Delhi after 25 years.

Addressing the Jan Sabha in Bijwasan, Mr Kejriwal highlighted the "disparity" faced by the Jat community in Delhi, stating it was unfair they were excluded from the Central government's OBC benefits while covered in states like Rajasthan and Haryana.

"Delhi has 54 Other Backward Classes (OBCs), including Jats, but in the Central government's list, only 50 OBCs are included. Delhi's Jats are excluded. This means a Jat from Rajasthan can get admission into Delhi University or a job in AIIMS under the OBC quota, but a Delhi Jat cannot. This is injustice. I promise our Jat brothers and sisters that I will fight with the Central government to get them their rightful place," Mr Kejriwal said.

Mr Kejriwal's remarks come at a time when the Jat reservation issue has gained prominence in rural constituencies like Najafgarh and Bijwasan, which have a significant Jat voter base.

The issue has also been amplified by former AAP minister Kailash Gahlot, who quit the party in November 2024 and joined the BJP.

Gahlot, a two-time MLA and a dominant Jat leader, has been fielded by the BJP from the Bijwasan seat, further fuelLing the political discourse around the community's demands.

The AAP has fielded Surendar Bharadwaj in Bijwasan, replacing its sitting MLA B S Joon, who narrowly won the seat in 2020, by just 750 votes. The Congress, too, has entered the fray with Devender Sehrawat, a former AAP MLA who won the Bijwasan seat in 2015.

The former chief minister accused the BJP of using the Jat reservation issue as an election ploy.

"For years, the BJP has had the power to resolve this issue, but they did nothing. Now, just before elections, they suddenly remember the community's demands. This is pure opportunism," Mr Kejriwal said, urging voters to trust AAP's track record.

The Jat community's exclusion from the Central OBC list has been a contentious issue for years, with leaders and voters demanding equal benefits. It is believed the issue could play a decisive role in constituencies like Najafgarh and Bijwasan, where Jat voters hold significant sway.

