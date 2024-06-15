Amid Water Crisis, Delhi's Appeal To Haryana On "Humanitarian Ground"

Delhi minister Atishi urged Haryana to release water on "humanitarian ground" as the national capital reels under a severe water crisis.

As Delhi residents reel under the double blow of a heatwave and water crisis, the Supreme Court had directed the Himachal Pradesh government to release 137 cusecs of surplus water to the national capital and told Haryana to facilitate its flow. The court had said the drinking water shortage has become an "existential problem" in Delhi.

Himachal said that it has released the water, but it will flow through Haryana. The AAP government has been accusing BJP-ruled Haryana of not releasing Delhi's share of water.