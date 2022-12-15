'Aim To Fix By December-End': Delhi Airport Official On Congestion

The congestion at the Delhi airport will be sorted by the end of this month, a top official has told NDTV. Narayan Rao, Deputy Managing Director of Delhi International Airport Ltd, told NDTV that post-Covid, the number of in each aircraft has gone up and bags. "That's why this sudden congestion," he added.

Yesterday, Civil Aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia told NDTV that the winter rush of passengers at the Delhi airport was "unexpected" and it would take seven to ten days for the situation to normalise.

The airport has asked passengers to arrive early and carry only one piece of hand baggage for a smooth security check. In the morning, the rush as less, sources said, indicating that passengers are having to wait only one to dour minutes at the entrance.

Mr Scindia has said they are CCTV cameras at the gates and a control centre to direct passengers to the entrances with the least rush.

The number of security checkpoints inside the airport will be increased from 11 to 20. As of today, there are 17 points. "We have also removed all unnecessary barricades," he said.

"Things will improve in the next 7-10 days as these new measures are also implemented fully. We need to do this in coordination with all airlines too and hence the implementation will take few days," he added.