Delhi Records 699 Fresh Covid Cases, Positivity Rate At 21.15%

Delhi on Sunday logged 699 fresh Covid-19 cases with a positivity rate of 21.15 per cent, according to data shared by the city government's health department.

Four people suffering from Covid-19 died in the city. However, the health bulletin stated that Covid-19 was the primary cause of death in just one case.

With the fresh cases, Delhi's Covid-19 tally has risen to 20,14,637. The death count stands at 26,540, the bulletin stated.

Delhi saw 535 Covid-19 cases on Saturday with a positivity rate of 23.05 per cent.

The capital logged 733 cases -- the highest in more than seven months -- on Friday with a positivity rate of 19.93 per cent.

On Thursday, 606 cases were recorded with a positivity rate of 16.98 per cent, and one fatality.

On Wednesday, Delhi added 509 cases with a positivity rate of 26.54 per cent, the highest in nearly 15 months. In January last year, the positivity rate had touched the 30-per cent mark.

According to the bulletin, 3,305 COVID-19 tests were conducted in Delhi on Saturday.

