Delegation Led By BJP MP Meets President Over 1984 Anti-Sikh Riots Probe

A delegation led by BJP's Meenakshi Lekhi today met President Ram Nath Kovind. (File)

A delegation led by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s Meenakshi Lekhi today met President Ram Nath Kovind apprising him about the 1984 anti-Sikh riots probe.

They said even eight months after the Supreme Court appointed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by Justice SN Dhingra to probe the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, it has not yet notified the third member.

One of the initially appointed members had expressed inability to join the SIT.

The delegation also comprised ex-Army Chief General JJ Singh, RP Singh, Member Sikh Forum, and Advocates Gurcharan Singh Gill and Rupinder Singh Suri.

The SIT was expected to probe 186 cases in which a closure report was to be filed within two months.

In their memorandum, the leaders said, "The SIT headed by Justice Dhingra was set up in January 2018 and was to submit its report within two months on the cases related to Sikh carnage, 1984."

"But for reasons best known to them our wait for justice seems eternal as we haplessly watch the accused trying all within their might to influence witnesses," they added.

It said every single day delayed dashes their hopes of receiving justice with the complicated judicial passage still to open up for Sikhs.

It also alleged that the matter was raised in the court of the Chief Justice twice for notifying the name of the third member of the SIT, but was reprehensibly brushed aside as a non-issue.