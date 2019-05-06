"Dejected, Terrified" Says Woman After Court Panel Clears Chief Justice

In allegations against Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, a Supreme Court inquiry panel found no substance.


New Delhi: 

The woman who accused Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi of sexual harassment, today said she was "highly disappointed and dejected" to learn that he was cleared by the three-member Supreme Court panel that was looking into the matter.  She also said she was "extremely scared and terrified" and she and her family members "remain vulnerable to the ongoing reprisals and attack".

"I am at the verge of losing faith in the capacity of our system to deliver justice to the weak and vulnerable who are pitted against the powerful within the system itself," read a statement from the woman, who pulled out of the hearings last week, contending that she would not get justice from the panel.

After she pulled out, the panel continued the hearings. On Wednesday, the Chief Justice had appeared before it.

In her statement, the complainant said while Justice Gogoi appeared before the panel, she was unaware whether "any of the other persons named in my complaint who would have knowledge of matters mentioned in the complaint, especially my victimisation, were called by the committee for their evidence".  

   



