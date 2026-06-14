1 Killed, House Set On Fire As Water Dispute In Uttarakhand Turns Violent

Tensions and chaos showed no signs of abatement in Dehradun for a second day as protests and bulldozer action followed the death of one person in clashes over a water dispute.

The argument on Saturday evening over the supply of water to fields snowballed into a violent fight. Angry over the flow of water into the adjacent field, a group of people reached the victim's house armed with lathis, hammers and shovels. They forced their way into the house and launched an assault, according to PTI. The man died on the spot, while his two brothers anda sister-in-law sustained serious injuries. He was identified as the social media in-charge of the BJP Yuva Morcha's OBC wing.

Arson and retaliatory violence followed. Hindu groups in the area staged a blockade even as the dead man's family refused to let his body be taken from their house until authorities took strict action. Tensions further escalated as a mob threw stones at the residences of the accused and later set one of the houses on fire. Later, authorities demolished the residence of one of the accused identified as Aman Ali.

Heavy police deployment was seen in the village as of Sunday even as scores of people gathered to protest against the incident and demand justice.

Family members of the dead man have also alleged that an earlier monetary dispute may have triggered the incident, with his father quoted as saying by ANI, "The conversation about money had taken place the day before. When he gave the money today, he was killed." Authorities, however, have maintained that the investigation is ongoing and all angles are being examined as part of the probe.

Police have registered a case against three named accused and 25 unidentified individuals in connection with the incident. Dehradun SP (Crime) Jitendra Chaudhary told ANI that separate police teams have been formed to actively search for the accused individuals.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister voiced strong condemnation for the incident, adding that a violent mindset will not be spared.

Vikasnagar MLA Munna Singh Chauhan condemned the attack vowing that those behind such brutality would not be spared. He also appealed to the locals to maintain peace, be patient, and trust the police for an impartial investigation.