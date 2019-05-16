Defying Curfew In Assam, Auto Driver Takes Pregnant Woman To Hospital

Taking the risk of facing the police during Assam curfew, Maqbool immediately took Nandita to the hospital where she delivered the baby.

All India | Edited by (with inputs from ANI) | Updated: May 16, 2019 14:50 IST
The woman, Nandita and police officer thank Maqbool and his family.


Hailakandi: 

When curfew was imposed in Assam's Halakandi last week due to communal clashes, a pregnant woman, in labour pain, was unable to find a transport to reach the hospital.

Unable to arrange an ambulance, Nandita's husband Reuben Das called his neighbour Maqbool, who is an auto rickshaw driver.

Taking the risk of facing the police, Maqbool immediately took Nandita to the hospital where she delivered the baby. The couple have named him, "Shanti".

"We need more such examples of Hindu-Muslim unity," said senior police officer Keerthi Jalli.

The police officer also met Maqbool and thanked him for helping Nandita in the hour of need.

As many as 15 people, including three constables, were injured in Hailakandi and prohibitory orders were imposed due to communal violence on May 10.

Hailakandi town, situated in Barak Valley, saw intensive campaigning along religious lines during the ongoing Lok Sabha elections. The National Register of Citizens, a government initiative aimed at identifying illegal immigrants, has also become a matter of much consternation in the region.

(With Inputs From ANI)



