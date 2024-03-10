In Retaining Mahua Moitra As Poll Pick, Trinamool's Defiant Message To BJP

Mahua Moitra, expelled from the Lok Sabha three months ago, has been fielded again by Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress in what is seen as a message of defiance to the BJP. Trinamool has fielded her from Bengal's Krishnanagar -- the very same seat she represented -- thumbing nose at critics who had predicted an end to her political career after the alleged cash-for-questions issue.

Ms Moitra was among the 42 candidates the party unilaterally announced today, underscoring its rift from the Opposition bloc INDIA.

The Trinamool, which was initially lukewarm about supporting Mahua Moitra over the alleged cash-for-questions issue, had backed her to the hilt after the matter snowballed and she was expelled from the Lok Sabha following a hearing by an Ethics committee.

Party chief and Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had expressed shock and called it "murder of democracy".

"She (Mahua Moitra) was not even allowed to speak her side. She was not even allowed to speak in self-defence. They did not allow her to explain her side. This is a murder of democracy. This is injustice," Ms Banerjee had said.

At the time, she had also congratulated the INDIA alliance for its strong stance on the issue. "We have fought unitedly. They have stood beside Mahua and Trinamool Congress against this. Together, we will fight against the BJP," she had said.

When Mahua Moitra had walked out of the Ethics Committee questioning session, alleging that she was subjected to "filthy questions", Opposition MPs who were members of the committee, had walked out with her.

That bonhomie with the Opposition though, is a thing of the past, the Trinamool list today underscored.

The party has named candidates from all 42 Lok Sabha seats of Bengal – without even the customary courtesy gesture of leaving aside two seats for the Congress. Since coming to power in 2011, Trinamool has never fielded candidates from Berhampore, the seat of Adhir Choudhury and one in Malda.

The seat sharing talks fell through this time with the Congress demanding seven seats and Trinamool ready to offer only two, Mamata Banerjee suspended her INDIA membership, saying she would re-evaluate the situation after the election.