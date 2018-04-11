Def Expo 2018 LIVE Updates: India's Mega Defence Exhibition Begins Today

New Delhi/Chennai: The 10th edition of the Defence Expo is scheduled will begin in Chennai today. The four day event will showcase India's defence manufacturing capabilities to the world. It will see live demonstrations, flying display and seminars.
The event will be formally inaugurated on April 12 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Def Expo India has become one of the largest events of its kind in the world for the last 10 years. The DefExpo will see participation from major defence manufacturing nations like US, UK, Russia, France, Israel, Korea, Sweden, among others. Over 670 defence firms including 154 foreign defence manufacturers will participate in Defence Expo 2018.
The main theme of this DefExpo 2018 is to showcase India as a major hub of defence production in the world. DefExpo 2018 is expected to be held in nearly two lakh square metre of space.
#DefExpo18 The show to open shortly. #DefExpoArambham RM Smt @nsitharaman to be present today.#Chennaipic.twitter.com/5TjQxde5QQ- Defence Spokesperson (@SpokespersonMoD) April 11, 2018
Defence Expo 2018 will be held at "Land of Arulmigu Nithyakalyana Perumal Temple, adjacent to Vadanemmeli Sagaya Matha Church, Thiruvidanthai, Thiruporur Taluk, Kancheepuram, East Coast Road, Chennai, Tamil Nadu."
Maldives declined India's invitation and is being seen as an apparent snub after New Delhi was critical of the Abdulla Yameen government for imposing emergency in the island nation earlier this year.
