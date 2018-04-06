Defence Ministry Website Hacked, Chinese Characters Appear The Defence Ministry has initiated a probe and says the website will be restored shortly.

Defence Ministry website hacked: Chinese symbols are appearing on the website, which is now offline New Delhi: The Defence Ministry's official website has been hacked and Chinese characters are appearing on the home page. The website has apparently been hacked by Chinese hackers and is offline.



The Defence Ministry tweeted to say, "Issue with the MoD website has been taken note of. Appropriate action has been initiated."



Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the website will be restored shortly.



"Action is initiated after the hacking of MoD website. The website shall be restored shortly. Needless to say, every possible step required to prevent any such eventuality in the future will be taken," she tweeted.



Sources said the National Informatics Centre, which maintains all government websites, has been asked to investigate.



This comes on a day when the Indian Air Force announced that it was starting its largest ever wargames focusing on the dual threat of China and Pakistan.



Indian government websites have often come under attack from suspected Pakistani hackers. In January, suspected Pakistan-based operatives had hacked the website of National Security Guard (NSG) and defaced it with anti-India content and comments against the Prime Minister.



Earlier this year, the government informed the Lok Sabha that over 700 websites linked to the central and state governments were hacked in the past four years.



Experts attributed the frequent hacking of Indian websites to lack of adequate security measures in the virtual world.



With inputs from IANS



