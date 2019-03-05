Defence Minister Breaks Silence On Balakot Casualties Amid Questions

IAF Balakot air strike: Twelve Mirage 2000 bombed a Jaish-e-Mohammed camp last week

A day after BJP chief Amit Shah claimed over 250 terrorists were killed in last week's air strike in Balakot, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today said the government has already stated its position with a statement by Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale, who on the day of the IAF offensive on February 26 had said it was a "non-military, pre-emptive air strikes".

"The foreign secretary gave the statement; that is the figure," Ms Sitharaman said today.

The Foreign Secretary had not given any casualty figure.

Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa on Monday said the Air Forces doesn't count the number of casualties. "Air Force is not in a position to clarify how many people were inside. We don't count human casualties. We count what targets we have hit or not hit," he told reporters.

The opposition has been battering the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi of politicising the air strike.

The Defence Minister's comment that the government's position has been communicated by the Foreign Secretary is likely to give more ammo to the opposition.

At a public meeting in Ahmedabad on Monday, Amit Shah had said, "After Uri, our forces went into Pakistan and carried out surgical strikes. They avenged the death of our soldiers. After Pulwama, everyone thought there could be no surgical strikes, what will happen? But under (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi's leadership, the government carried out an air strike after the 13th day and killed more than 250 terrorists."