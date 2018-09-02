Nirmala Sitharaman, Governor Of Jammu And Kashmir Meet; Discuss Security

Defence Minister meets the Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, visits Balbir forward post

All India | Reported by , Edited by | Updated: September 02, 2018 16:14 IST
Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman met the Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Satya Pal Malik in Srinagar

Srinagar: 

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman met Satya Pal Malik, the Governor of Jammu and Kashmir in Srinagar on Sunday. Ms Sitharaman and the Army chief General Bipin Rawat, flew down to the state capital this morning. The governor, union minister and the army chief discussed the security situation in the state, sources have told NDTV.

The defence minister, in her day-long trip to Srinagar, visited the Balbir forward post in the state along with General Rawat. She met the troops of the 28th Infantry Division.

Jammu and Kashmir has been under Governor's Rule since the BJP-PDP coalition collapsed in June. Sources say, Ms Sitharaman and the Governor took stock of security issues, in the wake of the announcement by the government, to hold local panchayat elections in the state. 

Mr Malik, a career politician was appointed as the Governor of Jammu and Kashmir on August 22. The 71-year-old governor, a former lawmaker and BJP's national vice president, was sworn in as the 13th governor of the state, ending the five-decade-long practice of retired bureaucrats being appointed to the post. After taking charge, Mr Malik told news agency PTI that the "governor's house will be the people's house." 

Mr Malik took over from NN Vohra, who was the governor for the last 10 years. Mr Vohra was appointed by the Congress-led UPA government and after the BJP came to power, it continued with him. Even though his term ended on June 28, the centre had decided to extend his term until the Amarnath Yatra.

Mr Vohra was replaced amid differences with the centre over the formation of a new government in the state. Sources had told NDTV in July, that the centre and Mr Vohra did not see eye to eye on the formation of a new government in the state. The centre was keen on it, but Mr Vohra, who had handled the state four times between governments, was not, sources had then said.

