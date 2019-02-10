Defence Corridors In UP, Tamil Nadu To Create 3.5 Lakh Jobs: Centre

Nirmala Sitharaman said the defence corridors will generate jobs at their various stages of supply chain.

The defence corridors in Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu will generate 3.5 lakh jobs at their various stages of supply chain, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Sunday.

In a Facebook post, Ms Sitharaman claimed that investments worth Rs 3,200 crore have already been announced for Tamil Nadu defence corridor, while a defence investors' cell has been set up to ensure speedy development of the corridor in Uttar Pradesh.

"Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu defence industrial corridors, as announced by the Finance Minister in his 2018 Budget speech, have been landmark decisions in that direction," she said.

"The purpose of the corridor is to revive the Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs) and encourage Micro Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME) to work closely with PSUs for defence indigenisation," Ms Sitharaman added.