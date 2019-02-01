Defence Budget Increased To Rs 3 Lakh Crore To 'Enhance Border Security'

Budget 2019: About Rs 35,000 crore has already been disbursed under OROP, Piyush Goyal said.

Union minister Piyush Goyal, who presented the last budget of the BJP-led government before the national election, announced that for the first time the centre has increased the defence budget to over Rs 3 lakh crore. He said the government will provide additional funds for defence if needed for border security.

"Our soldiers protect the country on the borders and they are our pride. We have allocated more than Rs 3 lakh crore in this budget for securing our borders, which is the highest so far. If necessary, additional funds would be provided," he said.

Mr Goyal, who was filling in for Finance Minister Arun Jaitley who is in the US on a medical trip, said the government had implemented the One Rank, One Pension (OROP) concept and has already disbursed Rs 35,000 crore.

"While the Congress governments only put the OROP promise in the budget thrice, we have implemented it," he said.