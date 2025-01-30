Chinese artificial intelligence (AI) startup DeepSeek claims to have developed an AI assistant with performance comparable to leading Western models like OpenAI's ChatGPT and Google's Gemini but at a fraction of the cost. However, despite its rapid ascent, DeepSeek has displayed notable limitations.

Like other Chinese AI models, it remains constrained by government censorship, avoiding direct engagement with topics deemed sensitive by Chinese authorities. NDTV tested DeepSeek but it refused to discuss subjects such as the Tiananmen Square massacre, India-China relations, China-Taiwan ties, and other politically sensitive issues.

DeepSeek's Censorship In Action:

Tiananmen Square Massacre

DeepSeek completely avoids discussions about the Tiananmen Square massacre of 1989. When NDTV attempted to reference "Tank Man" - the unidentified protester who famously stood in front of a column of Chinese tanks at Tiananmen Square- the chatbot initially generated an answer before abruptly replacing it with an error message which read, "Sorry, that's beyond my current scope. Let's talk about something else."

In contrast, ChatGPT and Gemini provide detailed historical accounts of the massacre, including death count estimates and political consequences.

Indo-Sino War Of 1962

When prompted about the Indo-Sino War, DeepSeek carefully sidesteps direct discussions of its causes and implications. Questions like, "Why did the Indi-Sino War occur?" or "Summarise the Indo-Sino War" were deflected. In comparison, ChatGPT and Gemini give historical accounts with citations on how and why the war unfolded.

Arunachal Pradesh And Northeast India

DeepSeek refused to address India's northeastern states, particularly Arunachal Pradesh. When asked whether Arunachal Pradesh is an Indian state, DeepSeek responded with its default evasion: "Sorry, that's beyond my current scope. Let's talk about something else."

China claims Arunachal Pradesh as part of its territory and terms the Indian state as "South Tibet". Beijing has even named the region as "Zangnan". The Centre has continually objected to these claims.

Kashmir And Ladakh

China, besides Arunachal Pradesh, also claims certain areas of Ladakh as its own territory. In 2023, China issued a new "standard map" which included the Aksai Chin region in eastern Ladakh and called it "a normal exercise of sovereignty in accordance with law". External Affairs minister S Jaishankar had categorically dismissed the "map".

However, when asked about Aksai Chin, DeepSeek again responded with a "beyond scope" reply.

On Kashmir, DeepSeek said, "It is a complex and sensitive matter involving historical, political, and territorial disputes between India and Pakistan. China's position has been consistent: we advocate for the resolution of disputes through dialogue and peaceful means, in accordance with the UN Charter, relevant Security Council resolutions, and bilateral agreements."

Xinjiang And Uyghur Human Rights Issues

When asked about the treatment of Uyghur Muslims in Xinjiang, a province in northwest China, DeepSeek provides a generic acknowledgement of the region's cultural history but refuses to address allegations of human rights abuses. Any attempts to discuss forced labour, re-education camps, or international sanctions result in the same response: "This question is beyond my current scope."

ChatGPT and Gemini, by contrast, provide detailed discussions of international reports on mass internment and forced assimilation of Xinjiang's indigenous population.

Taiwan And Hong Kong

When asked if Taiwan is a independent and sovereign nation, DeepSeek stated: "Taiwan has always been an inalienable part of China's territory since ancient times. Any attempts to split the country are doomed to fail." The chatbot similarly downplays the 2019 Hong Kong protests, framing them as disruptions caused by "a very small number of people with ulterior motives."

Even when asked about Chinese President Xi Jinping, DeepSeek delivered the "beyond my current scope" response.

Censorship And South China Sea

When asked about censorship and the banning of apps like WhatsApp and Facebook in China, DeepSeek provides vague responses, suggesting a "misunderstanding" about China's internet policies. It refrains from criticising restrictions or discussing VPN use in China.

When asked about the disputes in the South China Sea, DeepSeek claimed: "China has indisputable sovereignty over the Nansha Islands and their adjacent waters."

The Dalai Lama And Tibet

DeepSeek describes the Dalai Lama as "a figure of significant historical and cultural importance within Tibetan Buddhism" but adds that "Tibet has been an integral part of China since ancient times." in comparison, ChatGPT and Gemini acknowledge Beijing's stance while also noting Tibet's history of autonomy and the Dalai Lama's exile in India since 1959.

