Decomposed Body Of Woman Found In Box At Riverbank In Uttar Pradesh: Cops

Police conducted a search after locals complained of a stench (Representational)

A partially decomposed body of a woman was recovered from a box on the banks of the Lon river in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday, the police said.

The tin box was spotted on a riverbank in Jajanpur village during a search by the police team conducted after locals complained of a stench near the bank, a police officer said.

On opening the steel box, the police found the body of a woman, who appeared to be in her late thirties, they said.

"Prima facie it seems that the body is around 15 days old. It was wrapped in cloth and plastic," the police said.

The body has been sent for autopsy and efforts are underway to identify the woman, the police said.