Decision On Covaxin Approval By 2nd Week Of August: WHO Chief Scientist

Covaxin has been awaiting approval from the WHO for emergency use authorisation.

The decision on emergency approval for Covaxin -- the indigenous vaccine being manufactured by Bharat Biotech -- will be made next month, World Health Organisation's Chief Scientist Dr Soumya Swaminathan told NDTV.

"The decision on Covaxin approval will be made by the second week of August," Dr Swaminathan told NDTV.

The WHO expert's words came amid a row over approval for Covaxin and Covishield by the European Union.