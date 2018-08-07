Decide Who The 'Real Chief Minister' Is: BJP's Jibe At Deve Gowda, Sons

BJP's attack on the chief minister's family comes after reports of brother's interference in departments

BJP on Monday questioned the first family of HD Deve Gowda-led Janata Dal (Secular) to decide who among its members was the "real chief minister of Karnataka" as it taunted the regional party amid reports about "interference" of PWD Minister HD Revanna, Mr Deve Gowda's second son, in functioning of other departments.

Also terming Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, brother of Mr Revanna, as a "crippled CM", it said Karnataka was still waiting for a government that can function.

"The state of Karnataka apparently has 3 chief ministers. HD Kumaraswamy the crippled CM, HD Revanna the super CM, HD Deve Gowda the supreme CM," the Karnataka BJP said in a tweet.

"With so many CMs the state is still waiting for a government that can function. We think Deve Gowda's family should first decide who really is the CM," it said.

The state of Karnataka apparently has 3 CM

HD Kumaraswamy the crippled CM

HD Revanna the super CM

HD Deve Gowda the supreme CM



With so many CM's the state is still waiting for a govt that can function. We think Deve Gowda's family should first decide who really is the CM. - BJP Karnataka (@BJP4Karnataka) August 6, 2018

BJP's attack on the Gowda family has come amidst reports about Mr Revanna's alleged interference in the affairs of other departments, upsetting several Congress Ministers in the coalition government.

Advertisement

JD(S), often referred to as the party of "father and sons" following Mr Gowda and sons alleged control over the party, was now being accused of similar conduct in the coalition government.

Hitting back at BJP over its tweet, newly appointed JD(S) state President H Vishwanath advised the saffron party to speak with sense.

"Any one can speak or comment, no one can stop it in a democracy, but a national party and its leaders when they speak should speak with sense..," he said.

