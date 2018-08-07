Decide Who The "Real Chief Minister" Is: BJP's Jibe At Deve Gowda, Sons

Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy was termed as a "crippled CM", BJP said that Karnataka is still waiting for a government that can function.

All India | | Updated: August 07, 2018 12:14 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Decide Who The 'Real Chief Minister' Is: BJP's Jibe At Deve Gowda, Sons

BJP's attack on the chief minister's family comes after reports of brother's interference in departments

Bengaluru: 

BJP on Monday questioned the first family of HD Deve Gowda-led Janata Dal (Secular) to decide who among its members was the "real chief minister of Karnataka" as it taunted the regional party amid reports about "interference" of PWD Minister HD Revanna, Mr Deve Gowda's second son, in functioning of other departments.

Also terming Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, brother of Mr Revanna, as a "crippled CM", it said Karnataka was still waiting for a government that can function.

"The state of Karnataka apparently has 3 chief ministers. HD Kumaraswamy the crippled CM, HD Revanna the super CM, HD Deve Gowda the supreme CM," the Karnataka BJP said in a tweet.

"With so many CMs the state is still waiting for a government that can function. We think Deve Gowda's family should first decide who really is the CM," it said.

BJP's attack on the Gowda family has come amidst reports about Mr Revanna's alleged interference in the affairs of other departments, upsetting several Congress Ministers in the coalition government.

JD(S), often referred to as the party of "father and sons" following Mr Gowda and sons alleged control over the party, was now being accused of similar conduct in the coalition government.

Hitting back at BJP over its tweet, newly appointed JD(S) state President H Vishwanath advised the saffron party to speak with sense.

"Any one can speak or comment, no one can stop it in a democracy, but a national party and its leaders when they speak should speak with sense..," he said.
 

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Karnataka Chief MinisterHD Deve GowdaHD Kumaraswamy

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
News in BanglaTamil NewsTrain StatusPNR StatusVivo SaleAndroid PMi A2Galaxy J7Oppo Find XMobikwikAmazon OffersFlipkart OffersSwiggy CouponsZomato OffersHuawei P20SGOT/SGPTPrice ComparisonVivo NEX

................................ Advertisement ................................