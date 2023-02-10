Debt-Ridden Man Kills Wife, Commits Suicide In Mumbai: Cops

The incident took place at a 'chawl' (old row tenements) in Mumbai's Dadar area. (Representational)

A 43-year-old debt-ridden man allegedly killed his wife and later committed suicide by consuming a poisonous substance at his residence in central Mumbai on Thursday, police said.

The incident took place in the afternoon at a 'chawl' (old row tenements) in the Dadar area and came to light when relatives of the couple, Vinod Samjiskar and his wife Shubhangi, visited their home and found both of them lying on the bed motionless, an official said.

Samjiskar first killed his wife and then ended his life by consuming a poisonous substance, he said.

However, it was not clear how the woman was killed.

The couple has a 17-year-old daughter, who had left for college in the morning, said the official.

In a purported suicide note found in the house, the man wrote he killed his wife and is ending his life as he was "overburdened with debt", said the police official.

The bodies were sent for post-mortem at a civic-run hospital, he said.

A case of murder and suicide was registered at the Dadar police station and further probe was underway, the official added.

